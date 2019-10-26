Body of missing teenage girl found in rural Madera County

Josephine Jimenez Special to The Bee

The body of a missing Madera teenage girl was found at a rural agricultural property Tuesday in Madera County.

Officials confirmed the body as Josephine Jimenez, 16, who was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 17 and was last seen in the area of Gateway Drive and Yosemite Avenue in Madera.

Deputies responded to a call for a possible body around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the rural southern area of Madera County, according to a social media post.

On Friday the body was identified as Jimenez after an autopsy. Investigators have not commented on whether there are indications of foul play.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident may contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.