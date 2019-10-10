Chemical spill: FCC science building classes called off on Thursday

SHARE COPY LINK

A chemical spill on Thursday morning forced cancellation of classes at the Fresno City College Math and Science building for the remainder of the day.

The spill reportedly took place in a chemistry lab about 9 a.m. Fresno Firefighters arrived at the scene near East McKinley and North Glenn avenues with a hazardous materials team to secure the incident.

Fire department spokesman Robert Castillo said the incident took place as a class of about 30 students were asked to identify acids among seven different materials. One of the students dropped a container, and splashed four students. That prompted a hazardous materials protocol and students were ordered out of the building. The four students splashed with the material “self-decontaminated,” according to Castillo, but were also taken to a hospital for a routine check-up.

Fresno County Environmental Health is on scene as part of the cleanup.