Fresno jail annex reopens after flood incident, but months of repairs ahead

A clogged waste line was inspected on Monday, Aug. 26, during repairs at the Fresno County Jail’s North Annex. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Fresno County Jail’s North Annex jail was operating normally Monday after a flooding incident caused by inmates Friday, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, but portions of the jail associated with the facility will undergo extensive repairs.

The areas that remain impacted by the flooding include two courtrooms, a jail staff dining area and a locker room for correctional officers.

The flooding took place after an inmate tried to flush a blanket down a toilet early Friday. The backup caused a sewage leak and forced a hazmat cleanup.

Botti said “heavy renovations” are planned in the aftermath, including new carpeting in the courtrooms and new linoleum in other areas.

Jail officials are looking into ways to prevent inmates from sabotaging the sewer lines in the future, Botti said. That might including metering toilets so that they cannot be repeatedly flushed.