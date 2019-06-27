Farm workers exposed to chemicals for second time in two weeks. This time in Fresno County

Several dozen farm workers were exposed to pesticides on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at a field west of Fresno. Three were hospitalized.

Several dozen farm workers were exposed to pesticides Thursday in Fresno County, the second time such an incident has occurred in the region this month.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a field at Central and Goldenrod avenues, south of Kerman, for reports of a hazmat situation where about 75 workers had been exposed to a pesticide.

The Fresno Fire Department dispatched its hazmat team to the area. Close to noon, three people had been taken to Community Regional Medical Center and 27 were being evaluated by medical personnel, said Fresno fire spokesman Robert Castillo.

A decontamination zone was set up to decontaminate the workers. They were being washed with soap and water, Castillo told The Bee by phone. Castillo said the pesticide was a combination of three chemicals, but did not disclose the name of the chemicals.

The Fresno County Agricultural Commissioner as well as the county department of health had crews in the area investigating the incident.

It’s the second time in two weeks that farm workers were exposed to pesticides while at work. On June 18, nearly 60 farm workers were exposed to chemicals at a vineyard near Dinuba in Tulare County. Three people there were also rushed to the hospital.

In addition, on June 13 one person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a hazmat spill in Los Banos. Officials could not immediately say what the chemical was or how the spill occurred. A Merced County sheriff’s deputy said it appeared to be an agricultural spray.