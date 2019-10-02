Bernie Sanders has a heart issue, campaign calls off appearances including stop in Fresno

SHARE COPY LINK

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Fresno appearance, schedule for Thursday, was canceled after the presidential candidate experienced a heart-related medical condition.

Sanders was reported to be resting comfortably, according to a statement issued by his campaign team in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. Doctors inserted two stents in one of the senator’s arteries after a blockage was discovered. Senior adviser Jeff Weaver said Sanders was resting comfortably after the procedure, but appearances were being called off “until further notice.”