Washington Post journalist visits Fresno, weighs in on impeachment, young voters

Washington Post journalist Robert Costa spoke with reporters Tuesday ahead of his scheduled talk at Fresno State, weighing in on the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump, and whether Democrats will rally around a younger candidate.

Costa, a national political journalist who also moderates PBS’s “Washington Week,” is a third-time guest for the President’s Lecture Series at the Save Mart Center. He last spoke as a guest in November 2018 and October 2017.

Costa said he has spent the last few days “on the ground” in Fresno, talking to people and walking around the Fresno State campus.

“It really helps me as a reporter to talk to people who are living their lives, studying as students, people who are just working and living, to see, how does this impeachment issue affect them how are they talking about it?” he said.

Impeachment proceedings

Costa said the current impeachment proceeding against the president is different than any before it because of the way it’s able to be followed through the media.

“When Andrew Johnson went through impeachment, it was certainly before the age of television,” Costa said. “And (when) Richard Nixon went through it in 1973 or 1974, he didn’t have Twitter. And we didn’t have Twitter either when president Clinton went through it in 1998.

“But now we’re in a 24/7 relentless news cycle, so it’s hard to predict how this plays out politically.”

Costa said because Republican senators are not yet ready to break with the president, it’s unlikely to see the president removed.

“If president Trump is going to be removed from office, you’re going to have to see Republican senators cross the line,” he said. “So far, based on my reporting, Republicans are holding firm with President Trump.”

Democratic race

Costa also touched on what he says is a critical demographic for Democrats in the coming election — college students and recent graduates.

Campaign promises such as student debt forgiveness could either help or hinder candidates, he said.

“The challenge for Democrats as they move more toward that position on student debt is will it cost them other votes as much as its gaining them votes among younger voters?”

Costa said younger candidates, such as Pete Buttigieg, have tried to connect with college students. But he isn’t sure that’s enough.

“There’s been a reluctance so far in the Democratic race to rally around a younger person like Buttigieg,” Costa said, “in part because so many Democratic voters tell me they want to have a seasoned candidate.

“Not only because they want an experienced person, but they want someone who’s (in the) best position to beat President Trump. There’s an appetite in the Democratic party more than anything to beat President Trump.”

After Costa’s lecture, which began at 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center, he moderated a panel of Fresno State students and professors and took questions from the audience.