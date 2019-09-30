Bernie Sanders will hold town hall in Fresno this week

Watch raw video of a Bernie Sanders rally in Fresno’s Tower District An enthusiastic crowd of about 200 rallied and marched in support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Fresno's Tower District on Saturday, April 2, 2016. The group marched along Olive Avenue, chanting the Sanders' name and "feel Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An enthusiastic crowd of about 200 rallied and marched in support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Fresno's Tower District on Saturday, April 2, 2016. The group marched along Olive Avenue, chanting the Sanders' name and "feel

Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a town hall at Fresno City College on Thursday as part of his presidential campaign.

The event was added to his campaign website Monday afternoon. It will be held at Fresno City’s Veterans Peace Memorial lawn at 7:30 p.m.

Sanders will be the third presidential candidate to campaign this year in Fresno. Julían Castro spoke during a Democratic fundraiser in April, and Pete Buttigieg appeared on MSNBC’s “Hardball” before a large crowd at Fresno State in June.

As of September, the Vermont senator had the largest paid staff in California of all Democratic presidential contenders.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sanders was last in Fresno in May 2016, when he also stopped in Visalia. He visited Modesto one month later.

More than 30,000 people in Fresno County voted for Sanders in the 2016 June primary.

Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid introduced the country to his so-called “political revolution,” where he pitched many of the same policy proposals he’s campaigning on in 2020, including Medicare for All and College for All. In his current campaign, he’s added the Green New Deal.

This story will be updated.