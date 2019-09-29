Person found dead inside burning house in Reedley

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Firefighters found one person dead inside a burning house Saturday night in Reedley, according to the Reedley Firemen’s Association.

Neighbors reported smoke coming from a home on the 1300 block of K Street around 10:50 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Reedley Firemen’s Association.

One person was found dead inside after a search. The person’s identity wasn’t released Sunday.

The cause of the fire and the person’s death remain under investigation.