Man found dead in Copper River Country Club

Fresno Bee

A dead body was found Saturday night at the Copper River Country Club.

According to Lt. Bill Dooley, Fresno police found the the body of a maintenance worker in the attic at the popular northeast Fresno country club all while a reception was going on downstairs.

Police had received a call about the worker not breathing around 8:30 p.m.

Dooley said the maintenance worker had gone up to the attic for work when someone noticed he had been missing for an hour. A staff member later found him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dooley said nothing points to foul play.