Man found dead in Copper River Country Club
A dead body was found Saturday night at the Copper River Country Club.
According to Lt. Bill Dooley, Fresno police found the the body of a maintenance worker in the attic at the popular northeast Fresno country club all while a reception was going on downstairs.
Police had received a call about the worker not breathing around 8:30 p.m.
Dooley said the maintenance worker had gone up to the attic for work when someone noticed he had been missing for an hour. A staff member later found him.
Dooley said nothing points to foul play.
