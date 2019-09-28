Solo crash kills driver in Fresno County, beer cans found in vehicle , CHP says

A 28-year-old man from Riverdale died early Saturday morning after his pick-up truck rolled over and crashed into a field near Caruthers.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Lenny Sherman said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Elm Avenue near Kamm Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 2004 Chevy Silverado truck in a jalapeno pepper field.

Sherman said evidence showed the man was traveling southbound on Elm when his vehicle started going off the roadway and rolled over. The driver was ejected about 20 feet from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Officers found beer cans inside the vehicle and suspect alcohol may have been a factor.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The man’s name was not released, pending notification of family or next kin.