Two dead after being ejected from SUV on Highway 168

Two men were ejected and killed after their SUV flipped on Highway 168 on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 2013 Chevrolet Traverse was headed east on Highway 168, east of Shepherd Avenue, when the driver lost control, according to a news release. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m.

The SUV veered across both lanes and onto the north shoulder, overturning several times. Both the driver and passenger were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The CHP did not name either man, but said the driver was 20 years old and the passenger was 21. Both were from Fresno.

Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the collision, but speed was, according to the CHP. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.