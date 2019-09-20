What started as a fire on a stove top ended up displacing 12 people in Visalia

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Twelve people were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment in Visalia on Thursday evening, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

The fire started on a stove top around 5:30 p.m. at 813 N. Floral St., according to a news release.

It spread to the kitchen, living room and bedroom, and another apartment was also damaged with smoke. No one was injured.

Initially, firefighters were told two dogs were inside the burning unit. The dogs were later found to have made it out alive, according to the fire department.

Fire crews assessed the damage and found a high level of carbon monoxide in other apartments, making it unsafe. Residents were provided lodging and assistance by the Red Cross.

The fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the six-unit complex.