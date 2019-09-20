Local
Woman in wheelchair suddenly rolls out into traffic and is fatally struck, police say
A woman in a wheelchair was killed Friday evening after she suddenly rolled out into traffic in east-central Fresno, according to police.
The woman was trying to cross McKinley Avenue at Winery Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when she rolled out onto the westbound lanes and was hit by a car. She was not in a crosswalk, Lt. Bill Dooley said.
The woman, who was in her early 50s, was conscious when paramedics arrived but died shortly after at Community Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. He was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Dooley said.
The intersection, located four blocks from Fresno Yosemite International Airport, was expected to be closed for several hours.
