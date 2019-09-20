Arrest made in shooting of UPS worker in Merced

Jesse James Padilla Jr., 38, of Merced, was arrested on suspicion of shooting a UPS worker on Sept. 16, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. A search of a home turned up stolen items that are believed to be connected to the shooting. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a UPS worker in Merced, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Jesse James Padilla Jr., 38, was arrested in the 300 block of South Parsons Avenue and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm. Padilla is from Merced.

Detectives said they believe Padilla shot a 22-year-old UPS worker as he walked home from work on Highway 59 Monday night.

The worker was walking toward Cone Avenue when he heard a loud bang around 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“At first he didn’t realize he was shot until he saw he was bleeding,” Deputy Daryl Allen said. “He ran back to the UPS warehouse and called for help.”

The victim was flown to a hospital in Modesto where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Allen.

As the investigation ensued, a probation search was done at a home on Cone Avenue. Detectives found a stolen vehicle and other items that are believed to be connected to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when Padilla was identified as the suspect and arrested.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7472.