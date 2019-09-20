Fatal crash with fire just north of Fresno in Madera County

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed through a fence and caught fire just north of Fresno in Madera County on Friday afternoon, according to information from California Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue 7 and Road 35 near some railroad tracks, just north of northwest Fresno and north of the San Joaquin River.

No further information was immediately available.

