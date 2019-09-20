Local

Fatal crash with fire just north of Fresno in Madera County

Fresno

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed through a fence and caught fire just north of Fresno in Madera County on Friday afternoon, according to information from California Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue 7 and Road 35 near some railroad tracks, just north of northwest Fresno and north of the San Joaquin River.

No further information was immediately available.

Carmen George
Carmen George
Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.
