Blue Angels soar and roar in the Valley skies, at Lemoore Air Show 2019

The Blue Angels put on quite a show over Naval Air Station Lemoore on Saturday, and they’re back for more Sunday.

The team, which serves as the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squad, is the feature of the Lemoore Air Show, which makes a return to the base for the first time since 2011.

Entrance and parking are free and gates open at 7 a.m.

Organizers suggest you arrive early. In the past, upwards of 80,000 to 100,000 people have showed up for each day of the air show. A larger crowd is being expected this year. Upgraded seating options (including those along the flight line) are available at www.lemooreairshow.com.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-90s Sunday for the full-day, outdoor event.

The show runs roughly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Blue Angels’ demonstration starting around 2:30 p.m. The schedule is also packed with demos and flybys.