Want to see the Blue Angels at the Lemoore Air Show? Here’s what you need to know

The Blue Angels taking flight in Lemoore Blue Angels right wingman Lt. Cmdr. James Haley encourages the public to come see the airshow at Naval Air Station-Lemoore on Sept. 21-22, 2019. Attendance and parking is free both days.

Naval Air Station Lemoore is in full-go mode following the arrival of the Blue Angels earlier this week.

The team, which serves as the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squad, will be the closing act of the Lemoore Air Show, which makes a return to the base Saturday and Sunday for the first time since 2011.

Entrance and parking for both shows are free and gates open at 7 a.m.

Organizers suggest you arrive early. In the past, upwards of 80,000 to 100,000 people have showed up for each day of the air show. A larger crowd is being expected this year. Upgraded seating options (including those along the flight line) are available at www.lemooreairshow.com.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday for the full-day, outdoor event.

Sunscreen is advised.

The Blue Angels’ demonstration will start around 2:30 p.m. each day, and the schedule is also packed with demos and flybys, from the Boling Air Media Skydive Team (as seen at Bulldog stadium) and Kent Pietsch (doing an aerial comedy act), among others.

There is also a World War II Pacific battle re-enactment with an F6F Hellcat, F8F Bearcat, PBJ-1 bomber and A6M Zero along with cars — exotic ones (to satisfy that need for speed, to quote “Top Gun”).

A full event schedule is available on Lemoore Naval Air Station’s Facebook page.

This is just the first stop in California for the Blue Angels.

The team will perform at the Miramar Air Show in San Diego next weekend and at the California Capital Air Show in Sacramento on Oct. 4-5. The Blue Angels will also fly over San Francisco on Oct. 12-13 as part of the city’s Fleet Week.