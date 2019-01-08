Blue Angels scheduled for Lemoore Air Show in September

An iconic air show is returning to Lemoore in September.
It will feature the Blue Angels, which has represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps since 1946 by showcasing “the excitement and power of naval aviation.”
Lemoore Air Show 2019 will be held Sept. 21-22 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, 700 Avenger Ave., Lemoore. General admission and parking is free.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by calling 619-532-2935.
