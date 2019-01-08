Entertainment

Blue Angels scheduled for Lemoore Air Show in September

By Carmen George

January 08, 2019 04:11 PM

By
An iconic air show is returning to Lemoore in September.

It will feature the Blue Angels, which has represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps since 1946 by showcasing “the excitement and power of naval aviation.”

Lemoore Air Show 2019 will be held Sept. 21-22 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, 700 Avenger Ave., Lemoore. General admission and parking is free.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by calling 619-532-2935.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Air Show 2018.

Carmen George

