Fire spreads from structure to brush in Mariposa County. Here are the latest details
Authorities sent fire advisories to Bootjack residents after a structure fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Indian Peak Road in Mariposa County just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The fire quickly spread to the brush in the surrounding area, said Kristie Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials were not enforcing mandatory evacuation orders at that time. It’s unclear how many people live in the area, but several structures can be seen on Indian Peak Road on a map.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the blaze on its Facebook page.
Few details were immediately available.
Last month, fire crews battled two fires on one day in Mariposa County. The Gaines fire reached at least 1,300 acres at one point. The Hunter fire was contained after burning more than 400 acres.
CalFire crews since last week have worked to contain the Creek fire in Tulare County, which was about 750 acres and 85 percent contained on Tuesday.
