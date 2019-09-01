Wildfire in Tulare County grows, cause under investigation

Planning your wildfire escape? Your pets and livestock should be part of that plan. CalFire encourages you to prepare an evacuation plan for pets and livestock. In its Aug. 14, 2017 Situation Report available on Facebook @CALFIRE, Scott Mclean sums it up: plan ahead. Do you have an emergency supply kit just for them? Here's what Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CalFire encourages you to prepare an evacuation plan for pets and livestock. In its Aug. 14, 2017 Situation Report available on Facebook @CALFIRE, Scott Mclean sums it up: plan ahead. Do you have an emergency supply kit just for them? Here's what

Cal Fire continued Sunday fighting a 600-acre fire that broke out in a remote location in Tulare County.

The Creek Fire began around 3:30 p.m. Saturday east of Woodlake at Cry Creek Drive and Lomitas Drive.

It was burning dry grass on hillsides, according to Cal Fire, and was 30% contained as of Sunday morning.

Cal Fire reports the fire is challenging for crews since it is in a remote area with difficult access.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cause of the fire is under investigation.