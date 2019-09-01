Local
Wildfire in Tulare County grows, cause under investigation
Cal Fire continued Sunday fighting a 600-acre fire that broke out in a remote location in Tulare County.
The Creek Fire began around 3:30 p.m. Saturday east of Woodlake at Cry Creek Drive and Lomitas Drive.
It was burning dry grass on hillsides, according to Cal Fire, and was 30% contained as of Sunday morning.
Cal Fire reports the fire is challenging for crews since it is in a remote area with difficult access.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
