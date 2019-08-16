Firefighters battling 500 acre Gaines Fire. Second large Mariposa County blaze in 24 hours

The Hunter Fire on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, shown in this Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office photo, was contained within a day. But a new wildfire, the Gaines Fire, was reported nearby in Mariposa County Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Courtesy Mariposa County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire in Mariposa County — the second large blaze in less than a day.

Cal Fire is calling the second blaze the Gaines Fire. As of 2:19 p.m. Friday, the fire, which is located at Mt. Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road, had covered more than 100 acres. By 4 p.m. Cal Fire said that fire grown to 500 acres.

According to a tweet by Cal Fire, structures are threatened.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office sent a fire advisory at 4:12 p.m. for the areas of Pedola Gardens Road, Corbett Creek, Gold Dust Lane, Old Toll from Hornitos to Pendola Gardens, Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road to Pendola Gardens, and Bear Valley Road Highway 49 to Hunters Valley Road.

The sheriff’s office noted the advisory was not an evacuation order -- only an advisement of a potential evacuation order, should conditions change.

The Hunter Fire, which was located just east of Snelling in Mariposa, burned 423 acres before it was fully contained on Friday morning.