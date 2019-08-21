One person killed, another injured in Selma train vs. SUV crash

One woman died and another person was injured Wednesday morning when a train struck a SUV in Selma.

Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said the crash occurred at 10:34 a.m. when the train collided with the SUV at a private crossing south of Front Street and Golden State Boulevard in Selma.

The victim was identied Thursday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Escolastica Andres, 64, of Reedley.

The second occupant inside the SUV was taken to a hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries was unknown.

The tracks were scheduled to re-open Wednesday afternoon.

Union Pacific is investigating the incident.