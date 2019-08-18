Large fire continues to burn in Mariposa County. Are firefighters taking control?

Watch time-lapse of Gaines Fire in Mariposa County Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire in Mariposa County on Aug. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire in Mariposa County on Aug. 16, 2019.

The Gaines Fire in Mariposa County has burned 1,300 acres and was 40% contained as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire announced.

The fire started Friday at Mt. Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road, reaching more than 100 acres without any containment by 2 p.m. and had grown to 500 acres by about 4 p.m.

As of 6:55 a.m. Saturday, the fire was at 1,300 acres and had a 15% containment, according to Cal Fire. That represented progress in the firefight; Friday evening, it was at 1,300 acres and 5% containment.

It’s the second large blaze in less than a day in the area northeast of Hornitos.

By 7 p.m. Saturday, Mariposa County Sheriffs Office lifted all fire advisement and road closures but urged caution when driving in the area. There still could be suppression equipment in the area, as well as fire personnel.

The sheriff’s office sent a fire advisory at 4:12 p.m. Friday for the areas of Pedola Gardens Road, Corbett Creek, Gold Dust Lane, Old Toll from Hornitos to Pendola Gardens, Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road to Pendola Gardens, and Bear Valley Road Highway 49 to Hunters Valley Road.