‘Move that bus!’ rings outside new Clovis home as ‘Extreme Makeover’ series finishes work

‘Move That Bus!’ Nick Reeder & family see their new home The big day arrived Sunday, heat and all, as CalFire firefighter Nick Reeder and family were able to lay eyes upon their new home, courtesy of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and De Young Properties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The big day arrived Sunday, heat and all, as CalFire firefighter Nick Reeder and family were able to lay eyes upon their new home, courtesy of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and De Young Properties.

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” host Jesse Tyler Ferguson and a cheering crowd welcomed the Reeder family to its new Clovis home late Sunday afternoon with familiar words:

“Move that bus!”

Reeder is a CalFire captain whose wife, Amanda Sawyer, died upon giving birth to twins Kaia and Kelce in April 2018. Reeder also cares for the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Layla. Reeder has been living with his mom and three daughters in a 900-square-foot apartment.

The show typically has remodeled an existing home or torn one down and rebuilt it completely for its selected recipient.

But this time, the show built a completely new home for its recipient. The home is located in Clovis in the De Young Properties neighborhood The Highlands near Shaw and Highland avenues.

Work started after Reeder found out he was the recipient Tuesday morning when the “Extreme Makeover” crew surprised him at his apartment. In what is part of the show’s appeal, work on the home proceeded round-the-clock finishing Sunday.

The Reeder family will speak publicly for the first time outside their completed home at a news conference Monday morning.

The episode featuring the Reeder family is expected to air on HGTV sometime in early 2020.

The show also came to the Fresno area in 2009 and remade the home of Fresnan Mary Ann Riojas. It was on ABC then and hosted by Ty Pennington.

Now, Ferguson is the host. He is perhaps best known from his role as Mitchell on the show “Modern Family.”