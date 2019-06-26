‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ is coming back to Fresno area – this time to Clovis

Clovis is extremely excited to be hosting ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ this summer Home builder De Young Properties announced that it will again be working with the reality television show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" in Clovis this summer to build a home for a deserving family in seven days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Home builder De Young Properties announced that it will again be working with the reality television show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" in Clovis this summer to build a home for a deserving family in seven days.

The reboot of the television show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is coming to Clovis in July, the city and De Young Properties announced Wednesday.

Ten new episodes are in the works to be aired on HGTV in 2020 with “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson as host.

The original show aired on ABC starring Ty Pennington and included a 2009 stop in Fresno to remake Mary Ann Riojas’ home. She joined Wednesday’s announcement.

De Young was the builder in 2009 and will handle the chore again. The builder said Wednesday that several Clovis homes are under consideration; the big reveal will happen Saturday, July 27 when Ferguson and a design team knocks on a door with cameras taping.

The remodel will happen July 27-Aug. 2 and involve volunteers, De Young Properties, the city of Clovis, trade partners and the show’s crew. Individuals and businesses interested in the project by volunteering time or donating resources can sign up at www.extreme-deyoung.com. De Young officials say there will be both construction and non-construction roles.