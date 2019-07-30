Fresno firefighter whose wife died upon giving birth to twins awarded a new home

Widowed fire captain and family selected to receive ‘Extreme Makeover’ home in Clovis Nick Reeder, whose wife Amanda Sawyer died in 2018 after giving birth to their twin daughters, and his family were selected to be the recipients of the new home being built for the reality TV show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nick Reeder, whose wife Amanda Sawyer died in 2018 after giving birth to their twin daughters, and his family were selected to be the recipients of the new home being built for the reality TV show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

A Fresno firefighter whose wife died upon giving birth to twins has been awarded a new home.

Nick Reeder, a local fire captain and widowed father of three little girls, was announced as the home recipient as part of the TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which is filming in the Fresno area for the second time in 10 years.

The show typically has remodeled an existing home or torn one down and rebuilt it completely for its selected recipient.

But this time, Reeder will receive a completely new home, which will be located in the De Young Properties neighborhood “The Highlands” in Clovis (near Shaw and Highland avenues).

“It means a new start,” Reeder said while speaking to the local media. “It means a new future for my girls.”

Reeder found out he was the recipient Tuesday morning when the Extreme Makeover crew came over to his apartment.

Reeder has been living with his mom and three daughters in a 900-square foot home.

“It’s been difficult readjusting – you know, Mommy’s not here,” Reeder said. “Daddy’s doing the best that he can do.

“I’m thankful I have my best friend (his mother) standing next to me.”

The episode featuring the Reeder family is expected to air on HGTV sometime in early 2020.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is perhaps best known from his role as “Mitchell” on the show “Modern Family.”

The show also came to Fresno in 2009 and remade the home of Fresnan Mary Ann Riojas.