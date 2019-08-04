At least one killed in head-on crash in Tulare County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

At least one person was killed in a head-on crash in Strathmore early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 65 near Avenue 196 around 2:04 a.m., and closed lanes on the highway, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page.

The roadway fully reopened around 5:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.