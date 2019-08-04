Local
At least one killed in head-on crash in Tulare County
At least one person was killed in a head-on crash in Strathmore early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Highway 65 near Avenue 196 around 2:04 a.m., and closed lanes on the highway, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page.
The roadway fully reopened around 5:30 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPanoo
