Woman passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tulare, police say

Stock photo

A woman passenger died early Sunday from injuries suffered in a car crash in Tulare, police reported.

According to a Tulare Police news release sent Monday, the single-vehicle accident happened around 2:48 a.m. in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Prosperity Avenue.

Officers first made contact with the driver, Eugene Molan, 42, of Tulare. The news release did not state the extent of his injuries.

They then found a female adult on the roadway.

Early reports indicate the female, whose identity was not released, was ejected from the vehicle as it was traveling south on Mooney. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unknown how the vehicle crashed or if drugs or alcohol were involved, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department Traffic Unit at 559-685-2300

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98.