Fatal crash involving two motorcycles, big rig reported in northwest Fresno

Stock photo

Two motorcyclists crashed into a big rig Saturday afternoon in northwest Fresno, killing one rider and leaving the other in critical condition.

Police Lt. Carl McKnight said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. near Jennifer and Shaw avenues. The motorcyclists, whose names were not released, were riding separate motorcycles without passengers.

They had attempted to pass a vehicle in front of them, but struck a big rig that was turning, police said.

One motorcyclist and his bike caught fire, which a witness tried to put out with a fire extinguisher.

CPR was performed on both motorcyclists, and they were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. One motorcyclist died at the hospital and the other remains in critical condition.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

Shaw Avenue near Golden State Boulevard was closed off to traffic, while law enforcement conducted their investigation.