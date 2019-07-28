Pedestrian killed while pushing man in wheelchair, Fresno police say

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

One man was killed and another was left in critical condition Sunday after they were hit by a truck while crossing a street in central Fresno on Sunday, police say.

Around 1 a.m., a 64-year-old man was pushing a 60-year-old man in a wheelchair on West Avenue near Shields Avenue. They were heading west and not using the crosswalk when they were struck, Lt. Stephen Viveros said.

The identities of those involved were not released Sunday.

The 45-year-old driver of the pickup told police he did not see the men in the road. The 64-year-old man was killed and the other man was rushed to the hospital. Police were still trying to determine who was at fault in the collision but confirmed the pedestrians were violating the law by crossing a street outside a crosswalk.

Police said the driver of the truck was cooperating with the investigation.

Viveros said it was unclear how the two pedestrians were related.

The fatality marks the 11th pedestrian death this year in Fresno, according to police statistics. Pedestrian deaths are down 31-percent compared to last year, Viveros said.