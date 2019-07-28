Five children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in river, fire officials say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

Five children nearly drown Saturday night at Reedley Beach, the Reedley Fire Department reported.

A patrolling Reedley police officer pulled five children out of the water around 6:20 p.m. with the help of bystanders, according to a Facebook post from the Reedley Fireman’s Association.

The officer began assessing the kids, who ranged from 4 to 17 years old, before paramedics arrived.

The kids were in the water attempting to rescue one of the children who had gone under, fire officials said. Each had gone underwater for an unknown amount of time as well.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of the children was floating face down in the water but came to when pulled ashore. All five were rushed to the hospital, including two who needed immediate attention.

CPR was not needed, officials said.

“Sadly, this incident is a prime example of ‘would-be-rescuers’ now becoming the victims,” fire officials said.