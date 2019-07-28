Two dogs killed , 1 person hurt in Fresno house fire

Two dogs die in east-central Fresno house fire One person was taken to the hospital and two dogs died after a house fire broke out on Kenmore Drive near Weldon Avenue on the morning of July 28, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was taken to the hospital and two dogs died after a house fire broke out on Kenmore Drive near Weldon Avenue on the morning of July 28, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Two dogs died and one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in east-central Fresno on Sunday morning.

At least four people escaped the house at 1860 Kenmore Drive West when it caught fire around 7:20 a.m., according to Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.

Flames sparked in the back of the home and spread to debris and a backyard structure, prompting officials to call in a second wave of firefighters to battle the blaze, McGuire said.

Nearly two hours after the fire started, smoke still billowed from the home and floated through the neighborhood. McGuire said because of the amount of debris, firefighters were having trouble quelling the smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.