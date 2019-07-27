News
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in central Fresno
Fresno firefighters are at the scene of a commercial blaze at North Palm Avenue and Belmont Avenue in central Fresno.
Details are preliminary. The fire was reported after 7 p.m. and the back of a building is on fire. The fire was out by 7:45 p.m.
Paramedics are on standby, but it appears there were no injuries. The cause has not been reported.
More details will be posted as they become available.
