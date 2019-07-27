Police respond to residence after shots fired in southeast Fresno

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Fresno police detained three males Saturday after shots were fired at a home near South Dearing and Fillmore avenues.

Details are preliminary. Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert, according to scanner traffic. It’s unknown whether anyone was injured.

After arriving at the scene, police got on a loudspeaker and ordered the males to exit the home, which they did without incident.

More details to follow, check back for updates.