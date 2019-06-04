Man pulled from Fresno canal by officers and good Samaritan

Swift Water Rescue training prepares for the coming snow melt Fresno County Sheriff Office Swift Water Rescue Team (SAR) held training in water rescue at a canal east of Fresno Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno County Sheriff Office Swift Water Rescue Team (SAR) held training in water rescue at a canal east of Fresno Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from a canal in Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Police say he jumped into the canal at Chestnut and McKinley avenues around 10 a.m. before two officers and a good Samaritan pulled him out.





Officers and emergency medical personnel performed CPR before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He was resuscitated and remains in critical condition, police said.

Police did not say why the man may have jumped into the canal.