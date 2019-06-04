Local
Man pulled from Fresno canal by officers and good Samaritan
A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from a canal in Fresno on Tuesday morning.
Police say he jumped into the canal at Chestnut and McKinley avenues around 10 a.m. before two officers and a good Samaritan pulled him out.
Officers and emergency medical personnel performed CPR before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He was resuscitated and remains in critical condition, police said.
Police did not say why the man may have jumped into the canal.
