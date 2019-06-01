Local
Teens rescued from Lost Lake by helicopter
Three teens were rescued by helicopter Saturday after their canoe got stuck in Lost Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The canoe the teens were in got stuck in the middle of the lake around 6:30 p.m., Lt. Arley Terrence said, and the teens climbed onto a tree.
A sheriff’s helicopter rescued all three without any injuries.
The rescue happened west of the Lost Lake recreation area, which is about 3 1/2 miles southwest of Millerton Lake.
Although several rivers in the central San Joaquin Valley have faced closures due to high rushing waters, the conditions at Lost Lake are normal, sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti said on Friday.
The San Joaquin River was flowing at about 6,000 cubic-feet-per-second from Millerton Dam on Friday, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
Last month, a 16-year-old drowned in the Tule River in Tulare County, and one person was rescued Thursday from the St. John’s River in Visalia.
