The Kings River is rising — and a popular Fresno County swimming spot has been closed
Reedley Beach will be closed until further notice, as rising water levels along the Kings River threaten safety, according to authorities.
The City of Reedley Community Services Department announced the closing Friday and said it applies to vehicles and pedestrians.
Cricket Hollow to the south of Reedley Beach will remain open to boats and picnicking. But the department said swimming or playing in the water is not allowed for the meantime.
The announcements comes as the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a portion of the lower Kings River would also close due to rising water. —
The Army Corps of Engineers was releasing water at higher levels for irrigation and flood release purposes.
