Around the Valley: Latina leadership grads, public health grants, scholarships, CCSPCA

Three Fresno-area juniors graduated from the HOPE Youth Leadership Program, which works with low-income, underserved Latina youth. HOPE Youth Leadership Program

Local students graduate from L.A. leadership program

Three high school students from the Fresno area graduated June 14 from the HOPE Youth Leadership program, a Latina youth program based in Los Angeles.

Bryanna Hernandez from Kerman High, Marie Rosas from Bullard and Sara Durbon from Edison were among the 33 juniors who completed the program.

Other students hailed from Bakersfield, Compton, Riverside, Los Angeles, Oakland and Orange County.

The six-month program developed the leadership and civic engagement skills of Latina youth across the state, according to a program news release.

Discounted spays and neuters for pets in certain ZIP codes

The Central California SPCA is offering discounted spays and neuters for pets in certain Fresno ZIP codes thanks to a grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Pet Lover’s License Plate Grant Program.

The $31,000 award will help continue the CCSPCA’s Fixin’ Fresno program. The next 300 dog surgeries will cost $25 for residents in ZIP codes 93701, 93702, 93703, 93704, 93705, 93706, 93722, 93726, 93727 and 93728. The next 300 cat surgeries for residents in those ZIP codes will cost $15.

Dogs and cats must be between 4 months and 5 years old. Interested residents must fill out an application at 103 S. Hughes Ave. between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

Madera, Merced receive public health grants

The California Department of Public Health awarded the counties of Madera and Merced each $230,000 to improve nutrition, physical activity, breastfeeding and clinical services.

The grants will address chronic diseases the Latino community faces, such as high rates of hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and obesity, the public health department said.

Currently the percentage of Latinos diagnosed with diabetes in the central San Joaquin Valley is higher than across California. About 83% of Latino adults in Madera are considered overweight or obese, according to the health department.

The local health departments will work with health centers, hospitals, First 5, Women, Infants and Children and local organizations to improve health disparities.

Proteus awards 20 high school scholarships

Proteus, Inc. in Visalia awarded 20 scholarships to central San Joaquin Valley students who are off to college. Each student will receive $500: Alex Aguilar, Shafter; Marcel Elizabeth Arambula, Woodlake; Jackelin Arreola, Cantua Creek; Leidie Guadalupe Barajas, Tranquility; Myriam Castro, Tranquility; Gisselle Evelyn Chavez, Lindsay; Stephanie Cortez, Porterville; Nancy Espinoza, Shafter; Marcos Fabela, Tulare Western; Sierra Gonzales, Dinuba; Aubrey Alyssa Jasso, Robert F. Kennedy; Daisy Martinez, Harmony Magnet Academy; Magaly Mercado, Mission Oak; Jacquelin Monroy, Orange Cove; Fabiola Olivera Soto, Woodlake; Jenny Oregon, Parlier; Jaime Raymundo, Fresno State; Felicity Sanchez, Sanger.