Around the Valley: Camp Sunshine, award for Fresno Pacific, mental health forum, apple donation

Camp Sunshine at Saint Agnes Medical Center

Free summer day camp at Saint Agnes

The Footsteps of Saint Agnes Home Health and Hospice will hold a free summer day camp for children on June 15.

Camp Sunshine is open to children 5 to 18 years old who have experienced a significant change due to death, divorce, separation or abandonment, according to the hospital.

Children will meet at Saint Agnes Medical Center for art instruction, exercise, and meditation in the outdoor garden. Kids will also get pet therapy from Saint Agnes Heavenly Hounds and Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch. Grief support will be available for parents, and breakfast and lunch is provided.

For more information and to register, visit samc.com/footsteps or call 559-450-5604 by June 4. Donations are also accepted.

FPU tennis wins community service award

Fresno Pacific University’s tennis team was honored for its community service by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

FPU won the West Region’s ITA Community Service award. The athletic department recorded more than 2,800 hours of community service for the second straight year, according to the university.

Mental health forum set for Wednesday

The Fresno County Behavioral Health Board is sponsoring a community forum on May 22 at the Fresno County Library on Mariposa Street.

This is the community’s chance to comment on mental health and substance use needs and services. Speakers from the county’s crisis intervention team will also explain their services and answer questions.

The forum will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be available and there will be relaxed parking in the water tower lot.

OK Produce donates tons of apples

The Central California Food Bank welcomed over 29,000 pounds of apples from OK Produce on May 16.

The donation was part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, which is sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing.