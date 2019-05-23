Around the Valley: Toyota giveaway, Sanger Unified school honored, community center grant

The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented an $87,000 check to Valley Children’s Hospital on May 22. International Agri-Center

Ag Expo and Toyota dealers donate $87,000 to Valley Children’s

An $87,000 check was presented to Valley Children’s Hospital on May 22.

The funds were raised by the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare, who participated in the World Ag Expo’s Toyota Tundra Giveaway, selling tickets to win a new 2019 Tundra.

Victor Astorga of Poplar won the Tundra, which was donated by the Central Valley Toyota Dealers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sanger Unified school nationally honored

Quail Lake Environmental Charter School in Clovis was one of four schools in the state to be named a 2019 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School.

Quail Lake, which is part of the Sanger Unified School District, was honored for its efforts in reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness and ensuring effective sustainability education, according to the Department of Education.

Community center gets new equipment

A $40,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente will give at-risk youth in southwest Fresno access to a new boxing ring, fitness equipment, yoga, and mentoring programs.

With the grant, the Fresno Police Activities League remodeled the recreation room at the Hinton Community Center at 2385 S. Fairview Ave.