Visalia woman, 19, dies in solo-car collision

A 19-year-old Visalia woman died early Tuesday in a one-car crash on Road 100 and Avenue 256, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident occurred about 6:20 a.m. as the victim, who has not been identified by the Tulare County Coroner, was southbound in a 2000 Honda on Road 100 when she lost control, drifted onto the right shoulder, went airborne and struck a large tree. The woman was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The CHP said that she did not appear to be wearing a seat belt.
