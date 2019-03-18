Fresno man killed, woman injured in Tulare County Crash

A Fresno man was killed and his female passenger suffered major injuries early Sunday in a Tulare County crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred just after midnight as the 26-year-old driver was northbound on Road 220 in a 2000 Chevrolet when he lost control north of Avenue 308 and veered off the road. The car rolled several times before crashing into several orange trees. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. A 22-year-old woman in the car was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments