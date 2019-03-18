She destroyed evidence in the death of a Clovis administrator. She probably won’t go to jail

An 18-year-old Fresno woman pleaded no contest Monday for her role in destroying evidence in connection with the hit-and-run death of Clovis Unified administrator Gavin Gladding.

Fernanda Jakeline Lopez pleaded no contest to a felony accessory charge and a misdemeanor for destroying evidence, said Fresno County Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright.

Gladding, 43, was killed Sept. 16 on Friant Road after he was struck by a car while he was jogging. He was training for a marathon at the time of the crash.

Fort Washington Elementary will host an event to celebrate the life of school administrator Gavin Gladding on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified by police as Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, sped away from the scene. Lopez helped Alvarez Maravilla - her boyfriend - destroy evidence tying him to the crash. A third person, Moises Antonio Valdez Guerrero, also tried to cover up evidence linking the car to the deadly crash, according to authorities.

According to court records, after the crash, Valdez Guerrero took Alvarez Maravilla’s truck to a glass repair shop the morning of Sept. 16, and Lopez paid for the work. Cellphones collected from the trio by law enforcement also showed they had returned to the scene of the crime that morning.

Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla listens to statements made by Gavin Gladding's family during his sentencing of three years in prison Monday morning in Superior Court for the hit-and-run killing of the Clovis Unified vice principal.

Alvarez Maravilla in November was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with Gladding’s death.

Lopez and Valdez Guerrero, 23 were arrested in October by the California Highway Patrol.

Valdez Guerrero earlier this month was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to enroll in an electronic monitoring program.

Lopez is scheduled for sentencing May 15, prosecutors said. The judge made mention of Lopez facing possible probation, Wright said, but there was no indication of the specified length for probation.