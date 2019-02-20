Funeral services for Fresno police officer killed by wrong-way driver begin Friday

Funeral services for Fresno police officer Phia Vang, who was killed by a wrong way driver two weeks ago, will begin on Friday at the Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall.

The ceremony will run through Sunday and is open to the public. The ceremony begins each day at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Vang was a 25-year veteran of the department, having worked in southeast, northwest and southwest districts as a patrol officer.

He also worked with the MAGEC anti-gang unit and a neighborhood police officer in the northwest district.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

The 48-year-old Vang is survived by a wife, three sons and a daughter. His children range in age from early teens to early 20s.

He died on Feb. 4 while driving home at about 5 p.m. on Highway 180 near McCall Avenue. Vang’s truck was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet pickup who was traveling the wrong way on Highway 180.

The crash killed both Vang and the other driver.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help pay for funeral costs. As of Wednesday, the campaign had raised slightly more than $6,000 towards its goal of of $15,000.

“Phia Vang was a dedicated police officer who served his community with respect and honor. He is well-loved by his family and co-workers,” wrote Phaymany Syvongxay, organizer of the GoFundMe campaign.

“This unexpected tragedy has caused undue hardship for his family who Phia Vang was the sole provider for.”

Syvongxay also thanked the city of Fresno for donating space in the Exhibit Hall. Officers who plan on attend in uniform are asked to to arrive by 9 a.m. on Sunday.

























