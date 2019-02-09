Weather service issues another winter storm warning for Sierra as snow piles up

A winter storm warning advises heavy snow is expected for the southern Sierra over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Saturday for Yosemite to Kings Canyon and Tulare County mountain regions that will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

Approximately one to three feet of snow accumulations are anticipated with isolated amounts of four feet near Yosemite National Park. Lower elevations (between 3,000 feet and 4,000 feet) could possible see a few inches of snow, meteorologist Jim Andersen said.

Wind gusts could reach 80 mph in mountain passes.

Traveling could be very difficult or even impossible. Road conditions can be found by calling 511

A new Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western San Joaquin Valley/foothills above 2,500 feet starting tonight at 7 PM through noon Sunday. Be careful if driving through this area, as roads could be slick. #cawx pic.twitter.com/JJa1a9PVB8 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 9, 2019

This is the second winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada this week. An advisory was issued Sunday.