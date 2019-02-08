Another storm hitting southern Sierra. It’s been 20 years since we’ve seen one like it

Another cold storm system is forecast to hit the southern Sierra Nevada this weekend, the likes of which the area has not seen since 1999, according to weather officials.

Andy Bollenbacher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said this storm will be “as cold, if not colder,” than the storm that passed through the area on Monday and Tuesday, which rained down hail and snow across the San Joaquin Valley, foothills and High Sierra.

“We’re actually getting little pieces of the polar vortex coming down from over Canada. It’s a very cold continental air mass that’s going to come down this weekend and is really going to bring down the temperatures aloft over our area,” Bollenbacher said.

Temperature lows in the foothills are expected to reach below 30 degrees Sunday night and a winter storm warning is in effect for the region.

Snow levels are expected to be as low as 1,000 feet in some areas. But unlike the storm earlier this week, foothill residents should not expect much precipitation, Bollenbacher said.





Oakhurst is forecast to receive about an inch of snowfall, Bollenbacher said, whereas it received about 6 inches on Monday and Tuesday. He said most communities in the foothills can expect a few inches of snow.

“The system itself and the origin, it’s more of a continental air mass, if there is some surprise precipitation that comes with it, it’s going to be added moisture,” Bollenbacher said.

Areas in Yosemite National Park 6,000 feet and higher in elevation are expected to receive upwards of about 3 feet of snow. Areas near the crest and exposed ridgetops can expect winds as strong as 70 mph.

Road conditions inside Yosemite remain just about the same. El Portal Road (Highway 140), Wawona Road (Highway 41), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west) and all roads within Yosemite Valley require chains when traveling.

Badger Pass Road and Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area remain closed, although the ski and snowboard area is slated for a reopening on Friday, Feb. 15. All of the park’s campgrounds along with the Mariposa and Merced groves of giant sequoias are closed.

Those traveling on Highway 41 are required to use snow chains along Highway 41 from 2 miles north of Big Cedar Springs through the Yosemite National Park entrance.