Winter storm warning issued for Sierra Nevada mountain areas prepare for snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada in advance of heavy snowfall expected to hit the area over the next few days.
On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a warning for the mountain regions, from Yosemite down to the Kern/Tulare county line. It remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Snow levels are currently at 5,000 feet and expected to drop to below 3,000 feet by Monday evening and could be even lower by Tuesday. One to two feet of snow is possible, according to NWS, with winds gusting up to 70 mph. The heaviest snow and wind is expected along the Sierra crest.
This could make travel difficult for those traveling Interstate 5 and Highway 58, or those going into Yosemite. Road conditions can be found by calling 511.
Other parts of California has seen more serve storm warnings. The weather service in Reno issued a blizzard warning, citing strong winds and potential whiteout conditions with its described as “a dangerous and life-threatening situation.
