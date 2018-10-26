Another person hit by a vehicle - this time in north fresno

An elderly man who stepped off the sidewalk was struck and severely injured by a Jeep Friday night in north Fresno.

The accident happened after 8 p.m. on the northbound lanes of First Street just south of Bullard Avenue.

Lt. Jennifer Horsford said it’s unclear why the man stepped off the sidewalk. He is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center for critical injuries. He is reported to be in his 70s.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on scene as police investigated. Horsford said a collision reconstruction crew was also on site to determine how the accident took place.

So far, the driver of the Jeep is not expected to face charges.

Fresno Police said it’s been a dangerous stretch for pedestrians, with 35 people killed on Fresno roads this year.