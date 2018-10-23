Police release new photo of SUV that allegedly hit pedestrian. Can you help?

Police released a photo of the driver who allegedly slammed into a woman as she was crossing a street in central Fresno on Saturday.
Fresno police say they are looking for a blue Ford Explorer that’s a late 90s to early 2000s model. It also has a gray trim along the bottom. The SUV would have a broken side headlight and damage to the passenger side hood.
The man inside is described as having a large build and wearing a white t-shirt.
Police say the woman was crossing Blackstone Avenue near Cornell Avenue when she was hit on Saturday evening. She suffered a broken leg, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The SUV continued north on Blackstone toward Shields Avenue.
Anyone with information on the SUV or driver is asked to contact Detective Edward Jansen at 559-621-5052 or to report anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
