This image released by Fresno police shows the victim walking in crosswalk as the vehicle approaches her in fatal hit-run. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police release photos of hit-and-run vehicle. One shows victim in crosswalk

By Lewis Griswold

October 26, 2018 03:52 PM

Fresno police on Friday released surveillance images of a sport utility vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in which a woman walking across the street was killed.

The vehicle is described as a gray/silver SUV, but police did not identify a make or model.

The victim was identified as Altagracia Buenrostro, 51, of Fresno. She was struck while walking in the crosswalk about 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The SUV sustained major damage to the right front side, including a broken passenger side headlight, damage to the passenger side hood and damage to the front grill and windshield.

A woman has died from a hit-and-run incident in central Fresno. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of McKinley and First Avenues.
The vehicle was traveling east on McKinley Avenue at First Street when it struck the victim as she was walking south on First across McKinley.

A photo released by police clearly shows her in the crosswalk, apparently right before she was struck and killed.

The vehicle fled the scene east on McKinley towards Millbrook Avenue.

The victim suffered major injuries and was declared dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call hit and run detective Edward Jansen at 559-621-5052 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

